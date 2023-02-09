English
    PM undeterred by 'Modi-Adani bhai bhai' chants, points out Congress rout in Parliament

    Taking a swipe at the Congress party, PM Modi said it wasted six decades despite enjoying wide support at all levels of government and failed to fix the issues facing the country.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9 said the Congress party wasted six decades by focusing only on vote-bank politics, while all other countries progressed.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, however, has paid attention to every section of society, the prime minister said while responding to the President’s address in the Upper House.

    His speech was interrupted by the members of the Opposition who kept chanting “Modi-Adani bhai bhai”. The chants came amid Opposition members seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe headed by the Supreme Court into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

    Disregarding the chants, PM Modi said it was unfortunate to see some people letting the House and the country down. Taking a swipe at the Congress party, he said it wasted six decades despite enjoying wide support at all levels of government and failed to fix the issues facing the country.