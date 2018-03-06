App
Mar 06, 2018 08:55 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Congress wary BJP will promote 'third fronts' to divide votes in 2019

It would have been a surprise if the BJP victory in the Tripura Assembly polls would not have set the cat among the pigeons. Naturally, the BJP win under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the organisational preparedness of Amit Shah, appears to be working as a catalyst for the disparate opposition to come together, directly and indirectly.

The BJP’s dramatic inroads in the North-East taking its tally to 21 states has stirred national politics with the Lok Sabha polls just a year away.

It would have been a surprise if the BJP victory in the Tripura Assembly polls would not have set the cat among the pigeons. Naturally, the BJP win under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the organisational preparedness of Amit Shah, appears to be working as a catalyst for the disparate opposition to come together, directly and indirectly.

It is resulting in more than baby steps by the opposition in the battle against the BJP, which has become dominant and now projecting itself as invincible.

Battle lines are being drawn between the BJP and the regional parties following the historic verdict in the North-East.

