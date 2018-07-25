Congress wants Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister, but he is open to anyone not backed by RSS

The Congress would like Rahul Gandhi to be the next Prime Minister the after the 2019 Lok Sabha election, but the party’s chief himself would not mind backing a candidate from one of the allies. Sources in the party said that Gandhi has said that it should just not be someone backed by the RSS.

Top sources told News18 that Gandhi’s own candidature for the PM post would depend on the numbers the Congress gets in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, a marked departure from the voices coming out of the Congress Working Committee, which anointed him as the party’s face and backed him to lead the Grand Alliance of opposition parties.

Party leaders said that they are open to stitching alliances to keep the BJP away from power, especially in electorally important states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where forming a coalition will prove to be tough and it may have to accept the role of a junior partner to the likes of BSP, SP and RJD.

While UP has 80 Lok Sabha seats, Bihar has 40 and the two together comprise over 22 per cent of the total strength of Lok Sabha members.

The change in tone shows that the Congress is ready to swallow its ego as the task of stitching and maintaining alliances will involve more give than take and would preclude the party accepting that its days of dominance are over.