Congress voters ensured defeat of BJP in Delhi polls: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that the traditional voters of his party voted in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly polls to ensure the defeat of BJP.

He also alleged that the saffron party cannot win any election without the help of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Talking to reporters here, Singh said the Congress voters focused on defeating the BJP in Delhi.

"As usual, the BJP turned its campaign as a Hindu vs Muslim issue on citizenship. People expressed their anger against this campaign (in Delhi Assembly polls). All the Congress voters polled (in support of AAP) to ensure BJP's defeat," Singh told reporters.

He was responding to a question about the Congress debacle in Delhi Assembly polls.

Replying to a question on BJP's defeat in other states over the past two years, the Congress veteran said, "These people are not able to win any election if they don't get the help of EVMs."

When asked about the recent price hike of LPG cylinders, Singh said the Centre initially ended the subsidy on LPG and asked the people to surrender it.

"But now it has increased the price when the prices of gas in the international market are going down," he added.

"Where are the BJP leaders who used to protest against even a small hike in LPG prices during the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre?" he asked.