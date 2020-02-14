App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress voters ensured defeat of BJP in Delhi polls: Digvijaya Singh

Talking to reporters here, Singh said the Congress voters focused on defeating the BJP in Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that the traditional voters of his party voted in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly polls to ensure the defeat of BJP.

He also alleged that the saffron party cannot win any election without the help of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Talking to reporters here, Singh said the Congress voters focused on defeating the BJP in Delhi.

Close

"As usual, the BJP turned its campaign as a Hindu vs Muslim issue on citizenship. People expressed their anger against this campaign (in Delhi Assembly polls). All the Congress voters polled (in support of AAP) to ensure BJP's defeat," Singh told reporters.

related news

He was responding to a question about the Congress debacle in Delhi Assembly polls.

Replying to a question on BJP's defeat in other states over the past two years, the Congress veteran said, "These people are not able to win any election if they don't get the help of EVMs."

When asked about the recent price hike of LPG cylinders, Singh said the Centre initially ended the subsidy on LPG and asked the people to surrender it.

"But now it has increased the price when the prices of gas in the international market are going down," he added.

"Where are the BJP leaders who used to protest against even a small hike in LPG prices during the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre?" he asked.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:57 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Digvijaya Singh #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.