App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 08:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress using Sonbhadra issue to gain lost ground: Shrikant Sharma

"While priority for the Congress is to regain its lost base through the Sonbhadra incident, the priority of the government is to normalise the situation," Sharma told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma here Sunday said the Congress is trying to make political gains using the Sonbhadra issue while the government is trying to normalise the situation.

"While priority for the Congress is to regain its lost base through the Sonbhadra incident, the priority of the government is to normalise the situation," Sharma told reporters here.

The minister said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tried to go to Sonbhadra with an "ulterior motive" of reviving the lost base of her party, otherwise she would have taken permission for visiting the area.

Close

Ten persons were killed and 28 injured in a clash on Wednesday after a village headman and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a group of Tribals over a land dispute.

Priyanka was detained at a guesthouse in Chunnar of Mirzapur district on Friday. She met relatives of the victims of the clash on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had alleged that keeping his sister Priyanka in arrest in a guest house was "dictatorial".

Sharma called the Sonbhadra killings "unfortunate and painful". He said while 29 accused persons have been arrested, the additional district magistrate, police circle officer and station house officer have been suspended and a three-member committee formed to settle the dispute using revenue records.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, himself has visited the area for early normalisation of the situation.

He said Bahujan Samajwadi Party president Mayawati was making statements out of "frustration" as she was being exposed. Recently, Mayawati had demanded a probe against BJP leaders in corruption.

Sharma said union ministers from his party have submitted their financial records in the Prime Minister's Office, and state ministers have submitted the same with the state party president.

He said every penny received by the BJP as donation is accountable for.

Sharma held Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responsible for the imbroglio in Karnataka assembly.

In spite of mandate going against Congress, "Gandhi imposed collision government on the people of the state", going against the wishes of senior leaders like Siddaramaiah, Sharma said.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 08:08 am

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.