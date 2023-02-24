English
    Congress used Northeast as ATM, BJP considers region 'Ashtalakshmi': PM Modi

    PTI
    February 24, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that the Congress used the Northeast as an ATM, while the BJP considers the eight states of the region as 'Ashtalakshmi' (eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi) and is working for its peace and development.

    Addressing an election rally in Dimapur, he said the NDA is striving to bring permanent peace in Nagaland so that Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 is completely lifted from the state.

    "The country can't be run by distrusting your own people but by respecting and solving their problems. Earlier, the Northeast had politics of divide, we have now transformed it into divine governance. The BJP does not discriminate people on the basis of religion or region and religion," Modi said.

    Noting that there was political instability in Nagaland during Congress rule, he claimed that the grand old party remote-controlled Northeast from Delhi, and siphoned off money meant for its development, while giving primacy to "dynasty politics, from Delhi to Dimapur".

    The PM asserted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has adopted three mantras for running Nagaland -- peace, progress and prosperity.

    He said the BJP has put a big dent in corruption by employing technology, as a result of which money sent from Delhi is directly credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

    PTI
    Feb 24, 2023 11:45 am