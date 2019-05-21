Congress urges EC for action on complaints of EVM movement from strongrooms

The Congress on May 21 said the Election Commission (EC) should take immediate and effective steps to address the complaints of movement of electronic voting machines (EVMs) from strongrooms from various parts of the country.

Party spokesperson Rajeev Shukla also said it was the EC's responsibility to ensure that polls were held in a fair and unbiased manner.

"Complaints about movement of EVMs are coming from various parts of the country. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab -- there have been complaints of taking out of EVMs from strongrooms from various places. People's suspicion and anger are increasing," he said.

The reason that was being given was that these were the reserve machines, but even then, the EVMs should be shown to the candidates' representatives, Shukla added.

"The EC should ensure that elections are conducted in an unbiased manner. It should take immediate and effective measures. Opposition leaders will approach the EC and raise the issue," he said.

Answering a question on the exit polls, the Congress leader said the predictions were for entertainment and the party did not take such forecasts seriously as those were not the real results.

On Pranab Mukherjee praising the EC, Shukla said the former president had also said the process of appointment of election commissioners should be considered.

Why was that not being discussed, he asked.