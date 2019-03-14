Congress unlikely to field candidates against Mulayam Singh Yadav, other family members

The Rahul Gandhi-led Indian National Congress will not field candidates against Samajwadi Party's (SP) first family in the Lok Sabha polls as a 'show of respect'.

According to reports, Congress has decided not to put up candidates against at least four members of the family, including former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav (in Mainpuri), SP National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (possibly Azamgarh) and Dimple Yadav (possibly Kannauj).

Congress had earlier declared that it would contest from all 80 seats in the state.

However, this move is being seen as a reciprocation to the SP-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance’s decision to not field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli -- constituencies of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally managed to stun the SP by winning 73 out of UP’s 80 seats. SP won just five Lok Sabha seats -- Badaun (Dharmendra Yadav), Firozabad (Akshay Yadav), Kannauj (Dimple Yadav), and Azamgarh and Mainpuri (party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav).

In 2009 and 2014, the Congress had not fielded a candidate in Kannauj against Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav, respectively. The party has also not fielded a candidate against Mulayam Singh Yadav in the last two Lok Sabha polls.