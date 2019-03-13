App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress uncertain about 19 candidates in Madhya Pradesh, may field Kamal Nath’s son from Chhindwara

The Lok Sabha polls could see Kamal Nath's son Nakul and Jyotiraditya Scindia's wife Priyadarshini contest from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and Gwalior, respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are scrambling to pick candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

However, according to a report by News18, the Congress is still unsure of candidates for 19 Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the states where the Congress and the BJP will fight one-on-one.

According to the report, Congress’ Central Election Committee, which is responsible for ticket distribution, has sought further discussions for 19 seats in the state. This is because around five names have been shortlisted for each of these seats.

related news

Near-certain candidates

The report adds that the party has finalised candidates for other 10 seats, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia (for Guna-Shivpuri), Priyadarshini Raje Scindia (Gwalior), Meenakshi Natrajan (Mandsaur), Arun Yadav (Khandwa), Kantilal Bhuria (Jhabua-Ratlam) and Ajay Singh (Satna), among others.

After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stepped into active politics, clamour had grown for Priyadarshini Raje Scindia to join the fray.

Kamal Nath’s son to be fielded from family bastion?

Congress is also planning to field Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath from family bastion Chhindwara. Kamal Nath represented the seat nine times before vacating it to assume the state’s top office in December 2018.

In 2014, the BJP won 27 out of 29 seats in the state. Chhindwara was one of the two seats that Congress held on to.

With several top leaders vying for tickets, the BJP too is reportedly scrambling to finalise its candidates. Some of the top leaders BJP could nominate could be former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, party’s state unit chief Rakesh Singh and Narendra Singh Tomar, among others.

Click here to keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 12:48 pm

