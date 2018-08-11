App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress ultimatum to Arunachal Pradesh government on Trans-Arunachal Highway scam

Demands to hand over the case to CBI as the state police is "not competent" to probe the scam

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Takam Sanjoy has served a 10-day ultimatum to the state government to grant justice to all victims of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) compensation payment scam.

"Our party has submitted a memorandum to the state governor and chief minister through chief secretary mentioning about the ultimatum served yesterday to take follow up actions," Sanjoy told reporters here. If justice is not granted within the given deadline, Congress will be forced to launch a series of movement till the goal is achieved, he said last evening.

He alleged that a huge amount as compensation had been given to people without land, while land owners were given a paltry sum. The APCC has reiterated its demand to hand over the case to the CBI as the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police is "not competent" to probe the scam involving Rs 246 crore, he said.

Former Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Kemo Lollen, former Land Revenue and Settlement Officer Bharat Ligu and a businessman Likha Maj were arrested last month in connection with the scam, the police said.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 12:54 pm

tags #Arunachal Pradesh #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.