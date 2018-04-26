Congress tweets clip showing PM Modi sharing stage with Asaram

Party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said time had come when people should be able to differentiate between “actual saints and frauds”.
The Congress on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the conviction of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in a 2013 rape case as the party tweeted a video clip of the two sharing a stage. The Congress posted the clip on its Twitter handle, saying, “A man is known by the company he keeps - Aesop's fables, along with #AsaramVerdict”.
"A man is known by the company he keeps" - Aesop's fables #AsaramVerdict pic.twitter.com/CTOQ8HKJ1O
— Congress (@INCIndia) April 25, 2018
Party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said time had come when people should be able to differentiate between “actual saints and frauds”.
A Jodhpur court today sentenced Asaram to life in prison after finding him guilty of raping a teenage girl in his ashram five years ago, the second case of a powerful spiritual leader being convicted of a sexual offence in less than a year.
Asaram will be in prison till his natural death, the court pronounced, convicting him under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act. It also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.