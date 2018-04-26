Congress tweets clip showing PM Modi sharing stage with Asaram



"A man is known by the company he keeps" - Aesop's fables #AsaramVerdict pic.twitter.com/CTOQ8HKJ1O

— Congress (@INCIndia) April 25, 2018

The Congress on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the conviction of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in a 2013 rape case as the party tweeted a video clip of the two sharing a stage. The Congress posted the clip on its Twitter handle, saying, “A man is known by the company he keeps - Aesop's fables, along with #AsaramVerdict”.

Party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said time had come when people should be able to differentiate between “actual saints and frauds”.

A Jodhpur court today sentenced Asaram to life in prison after finding him guilty of raping a teenage girl in his ashram five years ago, the second case of a powerful spiritual leader being convicted of a sexual offence in less than a year.

Asaram will be in prison till his natural death, the court pronounced, convicting him under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act. It also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.