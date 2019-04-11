App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 08:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress trying to finish neo-middle class in country: PM Modi

Addressing 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' near Panaji in Goa as part of the BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha election, Modi said his government has succeeded in reining in inflation, which was high during the previous Congress rule.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of trying to "finish" the emerging "neo-middle class" of the country, which he said is a product of the poverty eradication policies of the BJP-led NDA government in the past five years.

Addressing 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' near Panaji in Goa as part of the BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha election, Modi said his government has succeeded in reining in inflation, which was high during the previous Congress rule.

"My government has been successful in controlling inflation. For the middle class families, inflation is one of the important issues. The middle class would have found it difficult had we governed like the Congress did when inflation spiralled into double digits. But we brought it down to 4 per cent," he said.

Modi further said the middle class extremely benefitted from the budgetary measure to grant income tax exemption on income of up to Rs 5 lakh.

related news

"The BJP respects the contribution of tax players, and that is the reason attempts are being made to ensure that tax is less. We did not increase a single tax during the past five years," he added.

Modi alleged the Congress has decided to impose additional tax on the middle class.

"Their manifesto has specifically written that Congress will burden the middle class. The Congress is openly saying that they consider middle class selfish. They have given such statements.

"Poverty reduced in the past five years, and a neo-middle class is emerging in the country. The Congress wants to finish this neo-middle class which is working honestly to take the country forward. I would urge youths to understand the thinking of the Congress," the prime minister said.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 08:05 am

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Kieron Pollard overshadows Gaylestorm, KL Rahul, ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to a fan f ...

World Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new je ...

Aditya Roy Kapur pursues his passion for magic, to launch his own albu ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker is a director with his armour on!

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Lite: Politician Dances As India Lines Up at T ...

EVM Glitches in Many Places as Voting for Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls Be ...

Google Issues Clarification After Delhi HC asks RBI How Google Pay is ...

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Bhaiyyaji Joshi Among First to Cast Vote in N ...

Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane Among First Celebs to React on EC's Orde ...

Never Thought 'Student Of The Year' Sequel Will Happen So Soon: Varun ...

India's Population Grew Double the Rate of China Between 2010-2019: UN ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RR vs CSK On Live TV ...

'I Think Spying Did Occur': Attorney General William Barr Says on Trum ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF's Gita Gopinath says India must 'transparently communicate' growth ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Phase 1 polling begins today

EU offers PM Theresa May Brexit pause to October 31

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be cautious as first ph ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 11: Jet Airways, Tata Motors, Bha ...

Top brokerage calls for April 11: Jefferies bullish on Havells, Whirlp ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 11

All eyes on Meghalaya's Tura as contest between Mukul Sangma and PA Sa ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's everything WhatsApp is doing to avoid ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: 907 artistes issue joint statement in support ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu wins fifth term as PM; Opposition ...

Singapore Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth falls short against Kento Momota; ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens further, cash-strapped airline to operate o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.