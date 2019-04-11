Congress trying to finish neo-middle class in country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of trying to "finish" the emerging "neo-middle class" of the country, which he said is a product of the poverty eradication policies of the BJP-led NDA government in the past five years.

Addressing 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' near Panaji in Goa as part of the BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha election, Modi said his government has succeeded in reining in inflation, which was high during the previous Congress rule.

"My government has been successful in controlling inflation. For the middle class families, inflation is one of the important issues. The middle class would have found it difficult had we governed like the Congress did when inflation spiralled into double digits. But we brought it down to 4 per cent," he said.

Modi further said the middle class extremely benefitted from the budgetary measure to grant income tax exemption on income of up to Rs 5 lakh.

"The BJP respects the contribution of tax players, and that is the reason attempts are being made to ensure that tax is less. We did not increase a single tax during the past five years," he added.

Modi alleged the Congress has decided to impose additional tax on the middle class.

"Their manifesto has specifically written that Congress will burden the middle class. The Congress is openly saying that they consider middle class selfish. They have given such statements.

"Poverty reduced in the past five years, and a neo-middle class is emerging in the country. The Congress wants to finish this neo-middle class which is working honestly to take the country forward. I would urge youths to understand the thinking of the Congress," the prime minister said.