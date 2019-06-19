App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress to skip all-party meet on simultaneous polls

Leaders of a number of other parties have already decided to skip the meeting as a majority of them are opposed to the idea.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress will skip the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 'one nation, one election' issue as it is opposed to the idea of holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, sources said on Wednesday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's top leaders in the Parliament after consultations with various other parties.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and BSP chief Mayawati are among the host of Opposition leaders who will skip the all-party meeting on the issue of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The Samajwadi Party is also opposed to the idea and will skip the meeting, a source said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, DMK supremo M K Stalin will also not attend the meeting, sources said.

NCP president Sharad Pawar and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu are likely to skip the meeting of party chiefs, while the Left parties are likely to attend, the sources said.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #India #Politics

