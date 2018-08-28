Congress to shortlist candidates for Assembly elections by September-end

The Congress is still working on its shortlist of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram, in spite of a deadline of August 15 for the announcement, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

But the process is still moving faster than usual and will most likely be completed by the end of September for the polls that are scheduled in November and December, the report said.

The screening committees are yet to meet because the process of getting feedback from workers on the ground is taking longer than usual, the report added.

The committees had been formed in June to select the candidates.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Screening committees forward candidates’ names to the central election committee after recommendations from the state units.

The polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh will see a direct battle between the Congress and the BJP as all three states are BJP-ruled.

In Madhya Pradesh, shortlisting of candidates will begin only after September 4 and most candidates will be finalized by the end of the month, the publication said.

“We have already visited Bhopal twice and held discussions with state leaders. We will clear majority of seats by September-end,” Madhusudan Mistry, head of the Madhya Pradesh screening committee told the paper.

In Rajasthan, the screening committee will have a formal meeting for the first time on August 31 and September 1, a Rajasthan Congress office-bearer said.

The screening committee in Chhattisgarh is also expected to begin shortlisting candidates from September 15.