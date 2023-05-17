Congress to send observers to Manipur to assess ground situation

Expressing concern over the situation in Manipur which was rocked by violence earlier this month, the Congress on Wednesday decided to send observers to ascertain the ground realities in the state.

The decision was taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after a delegation of party workers met him on Tuesday evening.

"A delegation of @INCManipur leaders apprised me of the tremendous difficulties which the people of Manipur had to go through during these troubling times. A team of observers are being sent shortly to ascertain the ground realities," Kharge said on Twitter.

The Congress chief said the situation in Manipur remains tense and was deeply distressing. "The Union Government should do everything possible to see normalcy returns to the state. Every community has a stake in ensuring peace. Let us take everyone in confidence," Kharge also said.

The Congress has criticised the role of central and state governments in controlling the situation in Manipur after violence hit the state and has demanded the imposition of President's rule there.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

At least 73 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses, including religious places, were burnt in the ethnic violence that rocked the state, officials said.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.