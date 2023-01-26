Congress to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi in Kerala

The controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), will be screened by the Opposition party Congress in the southern state of Kerala, reports said on January 26.

The documentary, 'India: The Modi Question', raises questions at the handling of riots in Gujarat in 2002 by the then state government, headed by Narendra Modi. The second of the two-part series, released on January 24, highlighted the communal clashes which erupted following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019.

The Kerala unit of the Congress party was planning to screen the documentary at Shanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram on January 26, an India Today report said.

The Centre has said the BBC documentary is a biased "propaganda piece" and has blocked the sharing of any clips from it on social media.

Also Read | Govt blocks access to BBC documentary on PM Modi, Gujarat riots Protesting against the government's "censorship", the Students' Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India -- the students' union affiliated to the Left parties -- said on January 24 that they would screen the documentary in various states.

MC Explains | Air India’s new system to identify drunk passengers "They won't stop the voice of dissent," Reuters quoted Mayukh Biswas, general secretary of the SFI, the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), as saying. Ahead of one of those screenings at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university, 13 students were detained amid a heavy police deployment. The university blamed the students for creating a "ruckus on the street" and said they did not have permission for holding the show, police said. "There is no chance that anybody who tries to disturb the discipline of the university will go free," the university's vice-chancellor, Najma Akhtar, told Reuters. A day earlier, bricks were hurled, allegedly by members of a right-wing group, at students hoping to watch the documentary at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, students said. Student leader Aishe Ghosh said they were watching the documentary on their phones and laptops after power was cut off about half before a scheduled screening. The university had reportedly denied permission and threatened disciplinary action if the documentary was screened. Protests also erupted following the film's screening at campuses in Kerala on January 24 while a show was cancelled mid-way at a university in the north Indian city of Chandigarh, according to local media reports. Derek O'Brien, a Rajya Sabha member from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), wrote on Twitter on January 21 that the Opposition "will continue to fight the good fight against censorship" in reference to the block on sharing clips from the documentary on social media. The BBC said its documentary series examines tensions between India's Hindu majority and Muslim minority and explores Modi's politics in relation to those tensions. "The documentary was rigorously researched according to the highest editorial standards," the media group said. With inputs from Reuters

