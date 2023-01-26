 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Congress to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi in Kerala

Moneycontrol News
Jan 26, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST

The Kerala unit of the Congress party was planning to screen the documentary at Shanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram on January 26, reports said.

The documentary raises questions on Modi's role as chief minister in 2002, when the state witnessed deadly riots (Image: Reuters)

The controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), will be screened by the Opposition party Congress in the southern state of Kerala, reports said on January 26.

The documentary, 'India: The Modi Question', raises questions at the handling of riots in Gujarat in 2002 by the then state government, headed by Narendra Modi. The second of the two-part series, released on January 24, highlighted the communal clashes which erupted following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019.

The Kerala unit of the Congress party was planning to screen the documentary at Shanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram on January 26, an India Today report said.

The Centre has said the BBC documentary is a biased "propaganda piece" and has blocked the sharing of any clips from it on social media.