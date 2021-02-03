Congress to recruit 5 lakh social media volunteers to take on BJP online: Report

Considered to be trailing behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in social media outreach, the Congress is reportedly planning to recruit five lakh volunteers to take on the ruling party online.

The party is planning to conduct interviews for recruitment of volunteers as part of the "join Congress social media campaign", The Times of India reported citing a party source.

Around 50,000 of the selected volunteers would be appointed as office-bearers of party's district, state, and national level social media teams, the source who is privy to the development claimed.

The remaining 4.5 lakh social media volunteers would work cohesively to push the party's message online in "one voice", the report added.

Over the past seven years, experts have given the BJP an edge over the Congress across all social media platforms.

A recent Checkbrand report reinforced the view, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to be the Indian politician "leading most of the trends" on social media.

Between August and October 2020 - when the government was facing criticism over the border row with China and the growing farmers' protest in Punjab against the agriculture reform laws - "Modi ruled the maximum trends on Twitter, Google Search, Wiki, YouTube etc", the report said.

The Congress, which has recently amplified its efforts to corner the BJP over the farm laws, is being led on social media by Rohan Gupta. One of the party's prominent spokespersons, he was given the charge to head the social media cell in September 2019.