Congress warns BJP with privilege motion for claiming no COVID-19 patient died due to oxygen shortage

Representative image | Source: AP

Congress parliamentarian KC Venugopal said on July 20 that the party will move a privilege motion against Minister of State for Health Bharati Praveen Pawar for saying that nobody in India died due to a shortage of oxygen.

The Health Ministry had told the Rajya Sabha on July 20 that: “Health is a state subject. All states/Union Territories (UTs) report cases and deaths to Union Health Ministry on a regular basis, as per detailed guidelines for reporting deaths. No deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states/UTs.”

Reacting to the statement Venugopal said: “The Government of India has given a reply today that nobody in the country died due to a shortage of oxygen. In every state, we saw how many patients died due to a lack of oxygen. We know. The Minister misled the House. We will move a Privilege Motion against that Minister.”

He added: “This is the way in which the Govt of India is doing COVID control. This is a clear answer because the Prime Minister is giving a presentation today. I do not know if these types of answers will be given in that presentation. This is totally condemnable.”

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said: “We all know that due to lack of oxygen many hospitals refused to admit patients, and many (COVID-19 patients) died. If they say so, then it is the first government that neither listens to nor sees. People should teach a lesson to them.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

(With ANI inputs)