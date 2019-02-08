App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 08:20 AM IST

Congress to lead Opposition alliance in Jharkhand for Lok Sabha polls: JMM sources

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Congress will lead the opposition alliance in Jharkhand for the Lok Sabha polls and contest more seats than any other partner in the state, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha sources said.

The JMM will lead the opposition alliance, that has the Congress, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal as its part, in the assembly polls also slated for this year, they said.

The understanding was given concrete shape as JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi here.

Congress' state unit chief Ajoy Kumar and All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of the state R P N Singh were also present during the meeting.

"Met former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Executive President of JMM, Shri Hemant Soren ji at my residence today. We are together in this fight for saving democracy," Gandhi tweeted after the meeting.
#Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #JMM #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

