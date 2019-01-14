App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress to launch 'Project Shakti' in Pondy on January 20

Namassivayam said an emergency meeting of the executive committee of the PCC held here yesterday adopted a resolution announcing the formation of the 'Project Shakti.'

Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee will launch on January 20 'Project Shakti', the brain-child of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, to strength the party from the grassroots-level here.

Minister of Public Works and PCC leader A Namassivayam said in a press release here Monday that AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, project coordinator Praveen Chakravarty, AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt, also in-charge of the Congress party affairs in Puducherry, Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Ministers would be among those who would participate in the launch of the project.

Namassivayam said an emergency meeting of the executive committee of the PCC held here yesterday adopted a resolution announcing the formation of the 'Project Shakti.'

He said the meeting also through other resolutions decided to distribute handbills door-to-door to bring into focus the 'monumental failure and blunders' the Narendra Modi-headed NDA government at the Centrehas committed since it assumed office.

The executive committee meeting was attended among others by the Chief Minister, Ministers, Deputy Speaker V P Sivakolundhu and party MLAs.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #AICC #India #Politics #Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee #Rahul Gandhi

