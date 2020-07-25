App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress to launch nationwide protests against BJP's 'anti-democratic', 'anti-constitutional' actions

A nationwide online campaign, 'Speak Up For Democracy', will also be held starting 10 am on July 26, the party said in its statement

Amid the political crisis brewing in Rajasthan, the Congress party on July 25 announced it decision to launch nationwide protests against the "anti-democratic", "anti-constitutional" actions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a communique released, the party said all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) will hold protests in front of Raj Bhavans in their respective states from 11 am on July 27.

A nationwide online campaign, 'Speak Up For Democracy', will also be held starting 10 am on July 26, the party said in its statement.

The Congress party has said the BJP is misusing the high Constitutional office of the governor to destabilise elected governments, highlighting that the governor is refusing to call a session of the state legislative assembly despite being constitutionally bound by the aid and advise of the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers.

The Congress said in its statement, "Horse trading to topple democratically elected governments has become the normal and what is all the more deplorable is that, at a time when the entire country is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, Floods and severe economic and financial difficulties, the BJP is going all out to unsettle elected governments- in the process derailing governance and preparedness to handle COVID and other pressing issues."

It also pointed out to the toppling of the elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 08:36 pm

