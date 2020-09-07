172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|congress-to-launch-mega-convention-in-bihar-with-eye-on-polls-5805161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 08:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress to launch mega convention in Bihar with eye on polls

The Bihar Kranti Virtual Mahasammelan will be launched from West Champaran keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, party spokesman Vindo Rathor said on Sunday.

PTI
Representative image

The Congress will launch a mega virtual convention in Bihar today to reach out to the people of the state ahead of the assembly polls, a party spokesperson said.

It will be held assembly constituency-wise in each district in two phases, he said.

In the first phase, it will be held in the 84 constituencies in the 19 districts of north Bihar till September 16, Rathor said.

The dates for the convention in the 19 districts in south Bihar will be announced later, he said.

The party's national general secretary and Bihar in- charge Shakti Singh Gohil and secretary Ajay Kapoor will address the convention from New Delhi.

Screening committee chairman Avinash Pandey, MP Raj Babbar and All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev will also join the mega meet from Delhi, he said.

State Congress president Madan Mohan Jha, Congress Legislature Party leader Sadanand Singh, Bihar Congress campaign committee chairman Akhilesh Prasad Singh and a host of other leaders will participate in it from the partys state unit headquarters in Patna, Rathor said.

The party's district presidents, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders will also address the convention, he said.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 08:19 am

