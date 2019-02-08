App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress to initiate action against 4 rebel MLAs under anti-defection law

The January 18 meeting was convened as a show of strength against the BJP's alleged bid to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Cracking the whip, the Congress Legislature Party on February 8 decided to initiate action against four party rebel MLAs under the Anti-Defection Law, CLP leader Siddaramaiah said.

Briefing reporters after the CLP meet, Siddaramaiah said he would meet the Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar and urge him to take action against Ramesh Jarkiholi, Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kumathali and B Nagendra.

He said barring the four and J N Ganesh, all other lawmakers attended the CLP meet.

Two MLAs Roshan Baig and B C Patil, who also did not participate, had taken prior permission, he said.

Ganesh is declared absconding after an alleged brawl with a lawmaker colleague at a resort recently.

Siddaramaiah said the four MLAs had sent letters to him, saying they could not attend the entire budget session of the assembly.

"It is the unanimous decision of the CLP that I should go ahead with further action against them under the Anti-Defection Law," Siddaramaiah said. He said sufficient opportunity was given to the four rebel MLAs after the January 18 CLP meet, which they skipped.

The January 18 meeting was convened as a show of strength against the BJP's alleged bid to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #CLP #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.