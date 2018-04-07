App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 07, 2018 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress to hold protest rally in Delhi on April 29: Ashok Gehlot

Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot today said that after four years of the NDA rule in the country, "people of every section of society are feeling suffocated".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress will hold a rally at the Ramlila Maidan here on April 29 to protest the current political situation and the environment of "distrust and intolerance" in the country.

Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot today said that after four years of the NDA rule in the country, "people of every section of society are feeling suffocated".

"There is an environment of fear, distrust, and intolerance everywhere. In view of the situation, the Congress has decided to organise a rally on April 29 at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi," he told reporters.

Gehlot said their party president Rahul Gandhi has always believed that in a democracy politics is done with a lot of love, peace, and compassion, whereas the Modi government is "weakening" the democratic culture of the country.

tags #Congress #Delhi #India #Politics

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.