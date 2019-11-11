App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress to hold further talks with ally NCP on whether to support Shiv Sena for govt formation in Maharashtra

"The Congress President has spoken to Sharad Pawarji. The party will have further discussions with the NCP," a statement issued by party general secretary K C Venugopal said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on Monday decided to hold further talks with ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on whether to support the Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra.

After two crucial meetings, the top leaders of the party preferred to have detailed discussions with the NCP on the current political impasse in the state.

"The Congress Working Committee met this morning and held a detailed discussion on the situation in Maharashtra after which a consultation was held with Maharashtra Congress leaders," the statement said.

The Sena is the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105).

Given the stalemate between the two alliance partners, the role of the Congress with its 44 legislators and the Nationalist Congress Party with 54 MLAs is crucial.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 07:48 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Congress #India #NCP #Politics #Shiv Sena

