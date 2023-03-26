 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress to hold fast on Monday to condemn disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

Former Puducherry Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy told participants in a protest rally organised by the PPCC here Sunday that, ”the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi is a clear case of political vendetta unleashed by the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) headed NDA government at the Centre.”

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee will hold a dawn to dusk fast here on Monday to condemn the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as member of Parliament.

He said that the Central government was attempting to gag the voice of the opposition particularly when the Congress leader was exposing the Narendra Modi led government’s nexus with the industrialist and billionaire Gautam Adani.

”The Prime Minister tried to silence the opposition but our protests would continue unabated,” Narayanasamy said announcing that a day-long fast would be observed here on Monday to condemn the disqualification of Gandhi.