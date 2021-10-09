MARKET NEWS

Congress to hold CWC meet on October 16 to discuss new chief, Assembly polls

The meeting has been convened after demands from some quarters within the party to discuss important issues, including some defections in the recent past.

October 09, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST

Top Congress leadership will gather here on October 16, deliberate on the current political situation and decide on the organisational elections at a meeting of the party's Working Committee.

Former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had also written to the Congress president to convene a meeting of the CWC soon.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal tweeted, "A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Saturday, the 16th October, 2021 at 10 am at AICC Office, 24, Akbar Road, New Delhi to discuss current political situation, forthcoming assembly elections and organisational elections."

(With PTI inputs)
