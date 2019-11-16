Congress to hold 'Bharat Bachao rally' at Ramlila Maidan on Nov 30

The Congress announced on Saturday that its district-level and state-level agitations against the Centre's "anti-people policies" would culminate in a "massive rally" at Ramlila Maidan here on November 30.

The party plans to hold agitations in various parts of the country till November 25, during which it would take out protests to highlight the "failures" of the BJP-led government.

"Today, we decided that the agitations at district and state levels will be completed before November 25," Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal told reporters.

"We have decided to hold a massive culminating rally against the anti-people policies of the central government on November 30 in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The meeting has decided to name it as 'Bharat Bachao Rally' because people are suffering very much," he said.

The Congress held a meeting of its general secretaries, chiefs of its frontal organisations', department heads, state unit chiefs and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders on November 16.

"The meeting was called to discuss the agitation programme... against the central government's anti-people policies, especially economic slowdown, farmers distress, huge unemployment and other issues," Venugopal said.

The PCC Presidents and CLP leaders said that majority of the places - more than 60 percent of the country – had successfully held the agitations at district-level and state-level, he added.