Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress to hold agitations against govt's economic policies

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at the AICC headquarters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on September 12 announced it will hold massive agitations across the country from October 15 to October 25 against the government's policies that have allegedly led to an "economic slowdown".

The meeting was attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states and Congress Legislative Party leaders, among others.

Close

It was decided at the meeting that Pradesh Congress Committee delegate conventions will be held across the country from September 20 to 30 to highlight the "economic slowdown", Congress spokesperson R P N Singh said at a press conference, in which party general secretary K C Venugopal was also present.

This will be followed by massive agitations across the country from October 15 to October 25 against the government over its policies that have led to the slowdown, Singh said.

The Congress will also hold 'padayatras' from October 2 to October 9 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

The party's membership drive will also start in October, Singh said.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #India #Politics

