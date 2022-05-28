English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Congress to decide RS nominees today, Rahul Gandhi to virtually join meeting

    Congress is expected to win eight Rajya Sabha seats, largely from Rajasthan and Chhattishgarh.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 28, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST
    Rahul Gandhi | PC-shutterstock

    Rahul Gandhi | PC-shutterstock

    The Congress party is most likely to finalise its nominees  or the Rajya Sabha biennial elections in its meeting on May 28, reported news agency ANI. Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in London will join the meeting through video conference.

    The grand old party is expected to win eight Rajya Sabha seats, largely from Rajasthan and Chhattishgarh.

    The party veterans P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Ajay Maken, Rajeev Shukla, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari are stated to be in the contention even while the party is mulling to prop up local leaders and minority faces following the deliberations at its Chintan Shivir, which was held in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

    ALSO READ: BJP works to create divide, Congress to connect with all: Rahul Gandhi

    The meeting will be chaired by Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi and attended by the general secretaries. Sources said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is in London, is likely to attend the meeting through video conferencing.

    Close

    Related stories

    Congress has decided to contest three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan while the party may fall short of numbers for one seat for which it will bank on the support of non-BJP MLAs.

     

    The BJP currently has 95 MPs and Congress has 29 members in the 245-member house.

    With inputs from ANI



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Rajya Sabha elections #Rajya Sabha Elections 2022
    first published: May 28, 2022 03:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.