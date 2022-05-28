Congress to decide RS nominees today, Rahul Gandhi to virtually join meeting

Rahul Gandhi | PC-shutterstock

The Congress party is most likely to finalise its nominees or the Rajya Sabha biennial elections in its meeting on May 28, reported news agency ANI. Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in London will join the meeting through video conference.

The grand old party is expected to win eight Rajya Sabha seats, largely from Rajasthan and Chhattishgarh.

The party veterans P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Ajay Maken, Rajeev Shukla, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari are stated to be in the contention even while the party is mulling to prop up local leaders and minority faces following the deliberations at its Chintan Shivir, which was held in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The meeting will be chaired by Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi and attended by the general secretaries. Sources said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is in London, is likely to attend the meeting through video conferencing.

Congress has decided to contest three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan while the party may fall short of numbers for one seat for which it will bank on the support of non-BJP MLAs.

The BJP currently has 95 MPs and Congress has 29 members in the 245-member house.

With inputs from ANI





