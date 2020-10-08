Congress to continue political agitation against farm bills, won't approach SC for now

The Congress will continue to agitate politically against the three contentious farm bills, passed by the Centre, but will not approach the Supreme Court regarding the legislations for now, Hindustan Times has reported.

According to the report, top party leaders have advised the Congress leadership against taking a legal approach in the matter and continue with political agitations instead.

"There is time and scope for the political movement. Similarly, there is time and scope for asserting legal remedies in the court. The Congress retains the right to go to court and will do so at an opportune moment," Abhishek Singhvi, a senior party leader and one of Congress' top legal minds, said.

"I have strongly advised avoiding (legal options completely. Let us focus on the political movement," another Congress leader told the newspaper.

The leaders also said that since the Congress has asked its chief ministers to call special assembly sessions to pass their own farm bills, approaching the apex court might also affect that as the matter would then be sub-judice.

"The president, who has to give his assent to every bill for becoming law, can very well cite the ongoing cases to not sign the state bills," a third leader said. Another leader said that the outcome of the court's verdict, too, can affect the party's momentum against the bills.

"If the apex court rules in the favour of the government, we will lose ground and it will be difficult to continue the agitation. The Rafale (fighter jet deal) episode was an eye-opener," another functionary told the newspaper.