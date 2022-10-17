Congress to chose non-Gandhi president today

After a long lull, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi is buzzing with activities as delegates arrive to caste vote to elect a non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years.

The AICC office in New Delhi is witnessing presence of its senior Congress leaders. Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and P Chidambaram were the first to caste votes at AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Between 11am to 11:30am, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Gandhi Vadra will arrive to caste their votes. All the security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the voting is conducted smoothly.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is also expected to come and caste his vote soon after Sonia Gandhi leaves the polling booth.

The election is taking place at AICC headquarters at over 65 polling booths across the country. Over 9000 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates will be electing the Congress president.

The results will be declared soon after the counting of votes on October 19. Elections for Congress president is a direct contest between Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and former leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

After filing their nominations, both the contestants have been campaigning in different states. However, it has been seen that Kharge is being supported by senior Congress leaders, who were part of the group G-23.

The voting has begun at 10am and it will continue till 4pm. Shashi Tharoor will be casting his vote in Thiruvananthapuram, whereas Mallikarjun Kharge will caste in Bangalore.

Also, Rahul Gandhi who is on Bharat Jodo yatra will caste his vote in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi had resigned as party president on May 25, 2019 taking responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the general elections. His departure from an official role, had raised the question of who is leading the party, with no clear answers for the longest time.

Last time, the elections were planned for June 2021, but the Congress Working Committee, the party’s top decision making body had defended it because of COVID-19 crisis.

The Congress delegates will vote with a tick mark for the candidate they want to elect as Congress chief. Once the polling ends, all the sealed boxes will be taken to Delhi for counting of votes.

The polling process is being monitored by Congress Central Election Authority. Party has put QR codes on the cards of the delegates for the voting process.

Last poll for the Congress president was held in 2000, when Sonia Gandhi had contested against Jitendra Prasada.