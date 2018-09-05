App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of crucial assembly polls, Congress to conduct extensive surveys before picking candidates

The Congress is looking to select the most suited candidates to fight in the polls and bring victory to the party.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to select and field the most competent candidates in the upcoming polls, the Congress is resorting to a more democratic selection process. The Rahul Gandhi-led party has decided to conduct extensive surveys to get details of ticket aspirants before making recommendations for potential candidates, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The country is going to face crucial assembly elections in the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan later this year. The Congress is looking to select the most suited candidates to contest in the polls and bring victory to the party.

For this, the party has replaced its erstwhile candidate selection process with a more elaborate one. Earlier, the tickets to contest elections were given on suggestions of screening committees. These committees would interact with the state units and then recommend a panel of candidates in each constituency to the central election committee (which is led by the party president) to take the final decision.

However, now the committees will have to travel to assembly segments across the states and gather intelligence on possible candidates.

The new process is the brainchild of the Chhattisgarh Congress unit, which suggested that “rather than ticket aspirants going to Delhi, camping at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters at 24 Akbar Road and lobbying for tickets, the screening committee should travel to the states”, people familiar with the matter told the publication.

In compliance with the new order, the screening committees have now divided the assembly segments and are conducting extensive surveys. Their recommendations will be tallied with the other lists and then a final panel of candidates will be prepared for the central election authority of the party.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 02:27 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

