Congress to bring no-confidence motion against BJP govt in MP Assembly session

PTI
Dec 19, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

The five-day winter session will conclude on December 23, MP Assembly's principal secretary A P Singh said on Sunday.

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh will bring a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government during the winter session of the Assembly beginning Monday, a senior leader has said.

State Congress president Kamal Nath told party MLAs at his residence on Sunday that a no-confidence motion will be brought against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, "which has failed on every front", a party release said.

The Congress has already submitted a notice to the Assembly secretariat to bring a no-confidence motion.

In the 230-member House, the BJP has 127 MLAs and the Congress 96.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam convened an all-party meeting on Sunday evening to discuss the smooth running of the session.