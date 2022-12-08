 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress thanks people on Himachal victory; Rahul says every promise made to public will be fulfilled

Dec 08, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

The Congress now will be in power in three states on its own and in as many others -- Jharkhand, Bihar Tamil Nadu -- in alliance.

Rahul Gandhi

With the Congress winning the Himachal Pradesh elections on Thursday, party leaders thanked the people of the state for reposing faith in it and giving a clear mandate.

"This victory is of all of you. Thank you, Himachal Pradesh," the party said in a tweet in Hindi from its official handle.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the people of Himachal and credited them and party leaders for the victory of his party.

He said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has also helped in this win and thanked former Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her support in these elections. He said it is a long journey ahead and "we will all sit together and discuss the way forward".

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Hearty congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication are truly behind this victory," he said in a tweet in Hindi.