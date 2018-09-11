Congress, TDP, CPI join hands for Telangana assembly polls; demand President's rule

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), headed by Chandrababu Naidu, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Congress have formed an alliance in Telangana, NDTV has reported.

Leaders of the three parties met Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan and demanded that the state be put under President’s rule after the state assembly was dissolved by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao last week.

KCR has been appointed as the caretaker chief minister till the elections are announced. The state assembly polls are expected to be conducted later this year.

The party leaders contested that “fair and free elections” will not be possible if KCR continues to remain as the chief minister. “We will approach the Supreme Court against Telangana being forced into early elections,” the leaders were quoted as saying.

While the Telangana unit of Congress had accused KCR of being a stooge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the central government, the BJP announced that it would go alone in the elections.

The state Congress had also said that the state cannot go to polls this year citing the ongoing process of revision of electoral rolls. However, the Election Commission had ordered for the roll revision to be stopped to make way for the elections by the end of the year.

According to rules, elections must be held within six months of an assembly being dissolved.