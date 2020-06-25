App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress' talk on democracy is anguishing: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Addressing BJP Tamil Nadu unit party workers via a virtual rally, she said: "People's rights were completely rejected. Why did the Congress party do it?It was hankering for power, it was for the sake of office. The law was broken and an emergency was declared."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: PTI)
(Image: PTI)

The "power hungry" Congress government took away the rights of the people by clamping emergency this day 45 years ago and when the very same party spoke on democracy it was anguishing, BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Recalling that the emergency came into effect in India on June 25, 1975, she said, it was promulgated by the "power hungry Congress party and they created a huge challenge for democracy by coming up with emergency."

The emergency continued till March 21, 1977.

Close

Addressing BJP Tamil Nadu unit party workers via a virtual rally, she said: "People's rights were completely rejected. Why did the Congress party do it?It was hankering for power, it was for the sake of office. The law was broken and an emergency was declared."

related news

The emergency era witnessed several atrocities, she alleged and said several leaders from the ranks of opposition were jailed and the DMK government led by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was dismissed.

A DMK leader, Mayor Chittibabu died unable to bear the torture in prison,she alleged.

"That the Congress today has the guts to talk of democracy is anguishing," she said adding the DMK, however, joined hands withthe Congress subsequently.

She wondered what yardstick of democracy prompted the DMK to join hands with the Congress party.

Also, she asked: "What right does the DMK have to raise questions on freedom of speech and democracy?"

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #India #Politics

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Decades-old Soviet studies hint at coronavirus strategy

Decades-old Soviet studies hint at coronavirus strategy

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil

COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.