Congress taking help from RSS, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 15 accused Congress of taking help from RSS to win elections and urged to the people to defeat the "deadly" combine of the Congress, BJP and the Left.

The Trinamool Congress supremo recalled former president Pranab Mukherjee's participation in an event of the RSS in its headquarters in Nagpur in 2018 and alleged that the organisation is campaigning for his son, Congress candidate Abhijit Mukherjee.

"Don't force me to open the Pandora's box. The entire gameplan of the Congress will be exposed," she told an election rally at Beldanga in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district.

"Baharampore Congress candidate Adhir Chowdhury's tactics to win election with the help of the Left and BJP will not be successful this time ... People should not to vote for such a party with a dubious character," Banerjee.

TMC candidate for Baharampore Apurba Sarkar (David), who is contesting against Chowdhury, had defected from the Congress and joined her party.

"RSS is campaigning for Abhijit Mukherjee at Jangipur and Adhir Chowdhury at Baharampore, while the CPI(M) has already sold out to BJP," Banerjee alleged.

"This tactics of the Congress-Left-BJP combine will be given a fitting reply by the people of Bengal. The Trinamool Congress will win all 42 seats in West Bengal by defeating this deadly combine," she claimed.

Addressing another rally at Bhagwangola in the same district, Banerjee hit out at BJP for trying to gain political mileage by playing the religion card.

"The BJP is trying to divide the people in the name of religion. They are using it as a tool to divide the masses in Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The culture of Bengal never supports the politics of violence," she said.

The TMC supremo also cautioned people against RSS alleged bid to bribe the voters.

Referring to BJP's stand on implementing NRC in the country, Banerjee said she would not allow it in West Bengal. "We are confident that we will foil this misadventure in the state," she said.

She also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing politics by taking the name of the army.