App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress taking help from RSS, says Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress supremo recalled former president Pranab Mukherjee's participation in an event of the RSS in its headquarters in Nagpur in 2018 and alleged that the organisation is campaigning for his son, Congress candidate Abhijit Mukherjee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 15 accused Congress of taking help from RSS to win elections and urged to the people to defeat the "deadly" combine of the Congress, BJP and the Left.

The Trinamool Congress supremo recalled former president Pranab Mukherjee's participation in an event of the RSS in its headquarters in Nagpur in 2018 and alleged that the organisation is campaigning for his son, Congress candidate Abhijit Mukherjee.

"Don't force me to open the Pandora's box. The entire gameplan of the Congress will be exposed," she told an election rally at Beldanga in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district.

"Baharampore Congress candidate Adhir Chowdhury's tactics to win election with the help of the Left and BJP will not be successful this time ... People should not to vote for such a party with a dubious character," Banerjee.

related news

TMC candidate for Baharampore Apurba Sarkar (David), who is contesting against Chowdhury, had defected from the Congress and joined her party.

"RSS is campaigning for Abhijit Mukherjee at Jangipur and Adhir Chowdhury at Baharampore, while the CPI(M) has already sold out to BJP," Banerjee alleged.

"This tactics of the Congress-Left-BJP combine will be given a fitting reply by the people of Bengal. The Trinamool Congress will win all 42 seats in West Bengal by defeating this deadly combine," she claimed.

Addressing another rally at Bhagwangola in the same district, Banerjee hit out at BJP for trying to gain political mileage by playing the religion card.

"The BJP is trying to divide the people in the name of religion. They are using it as a tool to divide the masses in Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The culture of Bengal never supports the politics of violence," she said.

The TMC supremo also cautioned people against RSS alleged bid to bribe the voters.

Referring to BJP's stand on implementing NRC in the country, Banerjee said she would not allow it in West Bengal. "We are confident that we will foil this misadventure in the state," she said.

She also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing politics by taking the name of the army.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Thalaivi: AL Vijay defends casting Kangana Ranaut in the Jayalalitha b ...

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma: I have the most beautiful wife

Gordon Ramsay accused of 'cultural appropriation' by an Asain food cri ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Exclusive: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara come together for Netflix's ...

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

If My Family Wanted to Break India, There Would Have Been no India: Fa ...

AIFF President Praful Patel’s Meeting With I-League Clubs Put on Hol ...

SC to Hear Fresh Plea for Proper Probe in Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Cas ...

Malcolm Marshall's Son Mali to Play the Late West Indies Cricket Star ...

WATCH | India Have All Bases Covered Going into World Cup: MSK Prasad

Juventus Miss Chance to Seal Title: 5 Talking Points From Serie A Week ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | A Look Back at Pant’s Previous ODI Appearances

How Sexist Is Your Neta?

Only Spoke to Him Twice: Kevin de Bruyne Opens up on Tough Life Under ...

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aggressive Congress chief minis ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why is Prime Minister Modi so obsessed with ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty near 11,700; Tata Motors surge ...

Mutual Fund investment gets cheaper. But is big always beautiful?

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP pins hope on Sabarimala factor and support ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

Lok Sabha elections: While Centre publicises 'Make in India', Ambala's ...

Monsoon forecast: Will IMD’s prediction of normal rainfall be good e ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.