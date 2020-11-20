PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

As Bihar minister resigns within three days of taking oath over corruption, Congress asks who is the real cuplrit in appointing him in NDA

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked what kind of governance would the BJP-JDU alliance provide in the state and if this was not "cheating" with the 12 crore people of Bihar.

PTI
File image
File image

Soon after Bihar education minister Mewa Lal Chaudhary resigned following corruption charges, Congress on November 19 took a swipe at the NDA alliance asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are the "real culprits" for appointing him as a minister three days ago.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked what kind of governance would the BJP-JDU alliance provide in the state and if this was not "cheating" with the 12 crore people of Bihar.

"The minister facing allegations of corruption has resigned within three days. What government will these people run in Bihar? Is it cheating with 12 crore Biharis? Is this good governance? Are Modi ji and Nitish ji not the real culprits, as they made him a minister three days ago," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Close

JD(U) leader Mewa Lal Chaudhary, whose appointment as the education minister of Bihar despite a corruption taint had brought the Nitish Kumar government under heavy opposition fire, resigned on November 19 barely hours after taking charge.

Soon after assuming the charge, Chaudhary expressed dismay over the controversy and told journalists that he was neither convicted by a court nor named in any charge sheet filed by the investigating agency in connection with irregularities that allegedly took place at an agriculture university a few years ago while he was its vice-chancellor.

His resignation was accepted by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on the recommendation of Chief Minister Kumar.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 08:14 am

