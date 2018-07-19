Congress takes a dig at BJP by using footballer Pogba's video

Taking a dig at Bhartiya Janata Party's ‘achhe din’ slogan, Congress party recently tweeted a video of French footballer Paul Pogba, mocking the two words. In the video, the footballer looks baffled and is seen looking for something.

The video is titled saying: "When someone says 'Achhe Din'" and it is captioned as "Where, where where".

The video post accompanies a text that reads, "Pogba and us, same feels".

Going a step further, Congress even tagged the France midfielder in its tweet.

Congress has been using Twitter to its mock the BJP on multiple political issues lately.

Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, has taken to the social media and has repeatedly mocked the Prime Minister and the BJP for its policies and governance.

As the country gets closer to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the leading opposition party is taking pot shots at the BJP-led government for their promise of “Acche Din”.

The phrase was used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2014 elections and had gained huge popularity with the common people.