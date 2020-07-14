App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 10:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress suspends Sanjay Jha, cites anti-party activities, discipline breach

The move came after he was suspended as the AICC spokesperson last month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha (right)
Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha (right)

The Congress, on July 14, suspended senior leader Sanjay Jha from the party citing anti-party activities and breach of discipline.

The move came after he was suspended as the AICC spokesperson last month.

The move comes the same day as when the Congress passed a resolution to remove Sachin Pilot from the party, and as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state unit chief.

Close
To this development, Jha responded by taking to Twitter and saying,  "For five years Sachin Pilot gave his blood , tears, toil and sweat for the Congress party between 2013-18. The Congress came back from a wretched 21 seats to 100. We just gave him a performance bonus. We are so meritocratic. We are so transparent."

Last month, Jha had penned an open letter in The Times of India suggesting that the party was "hurtling towards political obsolescence".

In the letter, Jha had gone on to say, "The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling."

"I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency."

There are many in the party who cannot comprehend this perceptible listlessness. For someone like me, for instance, permanently wedded to Gandhian philosophy and Nehruvian outlook that defines the Congress, it is dismaying to see its painful disintegration," Jha had said.

In a tweet he posted on June 11, Jha had said that the Congress needed an "organisational renewal" and that time was slipping by.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 10:07 pm

tags #Congress #India #Sanjay Jha

