    Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs held in West Bengal with huge amount of cash

    Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, party’s Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has suspended the three MLAs with immediate effect.

    July 31, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
    (File Image: Reuters)

    The Congress on July 31 suspended three Jharkhand MLAs, who were caught allegedly with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal’s Howrah. The Congress had accused the BJP of trying to topple its coalition government in Jharkhand after the three MLAs were caught on Saturday.

    Acting on a tip-off, police on Saturday intercepted an SUV in which Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling on national highway-16 at Ranihati in Howrah and allegedly found a huge amount of cash in the vehicle.

    Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter on Saturday that "The BJP’s 'Operation Lotus' in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of 'Hum Do' in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo."
