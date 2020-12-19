MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Congress’ student wing NSUI in-charge Ruchi Gupta resigns

Ruchi Gupta, the joint secretary in-charge of Congress’ student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), said key organisational changes had remained pending for “very long” and "the situation has thus become untenable".

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2020 / 03:21 PM IST
File image

File image

Ruchi Gupta, the joint secretary in-charge of Congress’ student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), said on December 19 that she has resigned from the party citing “delays in organizational changes”.

Gupta said that key organisational changes had remained pending for “very long”. “Continuing delays” by Congress’ General Secretary (Organisation) are “damaging the organisation” and it is “not possible to escalate” matters repeatedly to the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, she added. KC Venugopal , who is Congress’ current GS(O), did not immediately comment on the development.

“I am grateful to Rahul ji and Sonia ji for giving me this opportunity,” Gupta said in a tweet.

“Dear all, I am writing to you to announce that I have resigned. As you know, important organisational changes have remained pending for very long: the national committee took 1 year 3 months; state president orders have remained pending for months. Many other state units are waiting for reorganisation to make space for new activists. These continuing delays by the GS(O) are damaging the organisation but in the present circumstances, it is not possible to escalate repeatedly to Congress president. The situation has thus become untenable,” Gupta wrote in a message posted on a WhatsApp group of NSUI’s national office-bearers.

“Thank you all for your hard work, especially in these difficult times of the pandemic. I want to make sure that your hard work is not lost in the transition and will be sending a write-up on each of you to Rahul ji. My best wishes for all your future endeavours,” Gupta added.

Close

Related stories

Separately, in an opinion piece published in The Hindu newspaper on December 19, Gupta had said that the Congress needs to address concerns related to the party organization, its grassroots-level connect and establish a strong top-down leadership.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Congress #India #NSUI #Politics
first published: Dec 19, 2020 03:21 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.