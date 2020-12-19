Congress’ student wing NSUI in-charge Ruchi Gupta resigns

File image

Ruchi Gupta, the joint secretary in-charge of Congress’ student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), said on December 19 that she has resigned from the party citing “delays in organizational changes”.

Gupta said that key organisational changes had remained pending for “very long”. “Continuing delays” by Congress’ General Secretary (Organisation) are “damaging the organisation” and it is “not possible to escalate” matters repeatedly to the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, she added. KC Venugopal , who is Congress’ current GS(O), did not immediately comment on the development.

“I am grateful to Rahul ji and Sonia ji for giving me this opportunity,” Gupta said in a tweet.

“Dear all, I am writing to you to announce that I have resigned. As you know, important organisational changes have remained pending for very long: the national committee took 1 year 3 months; state president orders have remained pending for months. Many other state units are waiting for reorganisation to make space for new activists. These continuing delays by the GS(O) are damaging the organisation but in the present circumstances, it is not possible to escalate repeatedly to Congress president. The situation has thus become untenable,” Gupta wrote in a message posted on a WhatsApp group of NSUI’s national office-bearers.

“Thank you all for your hard work, especially in these difficult times of the pandemic. I want to make sure that your hard work is not lost in the transition and will be sending a write-up on each of you to Rahul ji. My best wishes for all your future endeavours,” Gupta added.