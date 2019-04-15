Congress stands for balkanisation of India, alleges BJP

The BJP on April 15 wanted to know why Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was silent over the remarks of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah that his party would strive to restore Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy that could include having a wazir-e-azam (prime minister).

Omar Abdullah's statement means Jammu and Kashmir having a separate constitution, BJP national secretary P Muralidhar Rao said.

"It means a separate flag. India having two Prime Ministers, India having two flags and India having two constitutions. Is it acceptable for India? This is a straight question and it would be raised in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and even in entire country," he told reporters.

"...Congress stands for dilution...it stands for balkanisation of India," he said. Rao sought to know why DMK president M K Stalin, an alliance partner of the Congress in Tamil Nadu, also remained silent on the matter.

The BJP leader asserted his party was for one Nation, one Constitution. Omar Abdullah while addressing a public rally at Bandipora, North Kashmir recently, said, his party will work towards getting back the coveted posts of 'Sadr-e-Riyasat' (president) and 'Wazir-e-Azam' (prime minister) for Jammu and Kashmir.

On Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy reported remarks that air strikes on terror camps at Balakot should not be celebrated, Rao sought to know whether it was the idea of the Congress or the UPA.

"What is the link of Indian Muslims with the Balakot of Pakistan. If we celebrate the achievement of Indian forces, it is not partisan," he said.

"Kumaraswamy's comment polarises and is an insult to Indian Muslims," he said. Rao also hit out at Gandhi for not clarifying his stand on the comments allegedly made by Kumaraswamy.

"My party's argument is India is not safe with the Congress. India's unity and political sovereignty are threatened because they (UPA) have multiple agenda within the coalition," he said.

On Stalin comments that Rahul Gandhi would be Prime Minister after the polls, he said, "there are no takers for it.... the anti-BJP opposition is not accepting this proposal."

"So, there is no NDA vs the Rest... Rest is not united. Anti-BJP is not united," he claimed.