    Congress stages 'silent' protest near Indore ED office against summons to Rahul Gandhi

    PTI
    June 13, 2022 / 06:19 PM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File image)

    Congress workers and leaders staged a silent protest on Monday afternoon near the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Indore city in Madhya Pradesh to express solidarity with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi who was summoned and questioned by the anti-money laundering agency in Delhi.


    Congress members reached Palika Plaza where the ED’s sub-regional office is situated in a multi-story building in the MTH Compound. However, police personnel prevented them from going to the ED Office, eyewitnesses said.


    Later, an ED official came down to meet the protesters who submitted a memorandum against the anti-money laundering agency summoning Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.


    Additional Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Raghuwanshi, said Congress leaders had not taken any permission from the administration for staging the silent protest.

    Appropriate action is being taken against the protesters, he added. Earlier, a few Congress leaders reached the party’s office in Indore with a caged parrot and staged a protest, with a placard stating Main BJP ka Tota hun: ED (ED is the BJP’s parrot).

    PTI
