Congress stages protest near AAP office, demand Arvind Kejriwal's resignation

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

Several Congress leaders and workers, led by their state unit president Anil Chaudhary, gathered near the AAP’s DDU Marg office and raised slogans against Kejriwal and Sisodia.

The Congress in Delhi on Wednesday staged a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party office here, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following the arrest of his deputy Manish Sisodia by the CBI.

The party said a fair probe would not be possible as long as Arvind Kejriwal remains in power.”The entire Delhi government is fully immersed in corruption. As long as Kejriwal remains in power, there will not be an independent probe in the liquor scam, and therefore, he should also submit his resignation,” Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, urging him to direct central agencies to invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) or similar laws in the feedback unit (FBU) case.