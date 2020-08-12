Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passes away

Congress leader and the party's national spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on August 12 reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

Condoling Tyagi's death, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the party has lost a 'babar sher'. "Rajiv Tyagi's love for the Congress and his struggle will always be remembered. My heartfelt tribute to him and condolences to his family," he tweeted.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman and a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families and friends in this time of grief," the Indian National Congress tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said Tyagi's 'untimely demise' has caused 'irreparable damage'. "Rajiv i was a dedicated warrior. Heartfelt condolences to his family from Uttar Pradesh Congress," she tweeted in Hindi.

