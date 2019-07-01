App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress slams PM Modi govt over 'obstacles' imposed on availing education loans

The Congress's attack came after a media report claimed that the pool of eligible institutions for which students can take education loans to pursue professional or technical courses got smaller.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on July 9 accused the Modi government of "punishing" lakhs of economically weaker students by putting "obstacles" in the eligibility criteria to avail education loans for pursuing professional or technical courses.

The report, citing the latest set of guidelines issued by the Union HRD Ministry, said the eligibility for the model educational loan scheme of the Indian Banks' Association is restricted to students enrolling for professional and technical courses in NAAC-accredited institutions of national importance and centrally-funded technical institutions.

"BJP government punishes lakhs of economically weaker students by putting obstacles in eligibility criteria to avail education loans for pursuing Professional/Technical courses!" Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, tagging the report.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 11:22 am

tags #India #Politics

