Congress slams PM Modi govt over 'obstacles' imposed on availing education loans

The Congress on July 9 accused the Modi government of "punishing" lakhs of economically weaker students by putting "obstacles" in the eligibility criteria to avail education loans for pursuing professional or technical courses.

The Congress's attack came after a media report claimed that the pool of eligible institutions for which students can take education loans to pursue professional or technical courses got smaller.

The report, citing the latest set of guidelines issued by the Union HRD Ministry, said the eligibility for the model educational loan scheme of the Indian Banks' Association is restricted to students enrolling for professional and technical courses in NAAC-accredited institutions of national importance and centrally-funded technical institutions.



BJP Govt punishes lakhs of economically weaker students by putting obstacles in eligibility criteria to avail Education loans for pursuing Professional/Technical courses!



India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.

"BJP government punishes lakhs of economically weaker students by putting obstacles in eligibility criteria to avail education loans for pursuing Professional/Technical courses!" Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, tagging the report.