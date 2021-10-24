MARKET NEWS

English
Congress slams govt over rising fuel prices, Rahul Gandhi alleges 'tax dacoity'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the Centre over rising prices of petrol and diesel, alleging that the Modi government has created records in ''giving trouble'' to people.

Moneycontrol News
October 24, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File image.

The Congress on Sunday slammed the Centre over rising fuel prices with former party chief Rahul Gandhi taking a dig at the government, saying the ''tax dacoity'' on petrol prices is rising and there would be some respite from it if elections take place somewhere.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary tagged a media report which said that this year petrol prices have increased by a record Rs 23.53.

''Modi Ji's government has made big records in giving trouble to the public. Highest unemployment: in Modi government. Government properties being sold: in Modi government. Petrol rates increased the most in a year: in Modi government,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Taking a swipe at the government, Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet in Hindi, said, ''Tax dacoity over petrol prices is rising. There would be some respite from it if elections take place somewhere.'' He used the hashtag 'TaxExtortion' with his tweet.

Close

Show

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also took a dig at the government by tagging the same media report shared by Priyanka Gandhi and tweeting, ''Achche Din'' (good days).

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday were hiked for the fifth straight day by 35 paise per liter each, pushing pump rates to a new high across the country.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 107.59 a liter and Rs 113.46 per liter in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 104.38 a liter, while in Delhi, it costs Rs 96.32 per liter.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Congress #fuel #India #petrol #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Oct 24, 2021 02:30 pm

