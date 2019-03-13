Congress slams government over economic data, says people will change 'useless' government

The Congress on March 13 slammed the Centre over retail inflation jumping to a four-month high of 2.57 percent in February and industrial growth slipping to 1.7 percent, saying that the people will change this "useless government".

Retail inflation inched up to a four-month high of 2.57 percent in February, though it is still below the RBI's benchmark.The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanded by just 1.7 percent in January, significantly down from 7.5 per cent growth in the year-ago month, according to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Tagging a media report on the economic data, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, alleged that there were no jobs and the future of the youth was in the dark.

"Get ready to wrap up, people will change this useless government," he said. The votes will tell that the BJP is responsible, he said.